As Nigerians continue to mourn former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Funmilayo Ilesanmi, said God used the late two-time governor to save her life.

Ilesanmi, in an emotional condolence message on Friday in Ibadan, narrated how she was supported by Ajimobi when she was battling for her life in 2015.

She recalled that some doctors had called her husband and advised him to stop spending money on her, saying she would not survive.

She said: “But despite my terrible and delicate condition, you (Ajimobi) sat beside me and you listened attentively to my painful story, you were so emotional.

“Daddy, you were one of those that God used to save my life.

“Though I was rejected, but God miraculously healed me and turned my story around.”

Ilesanmi also recalled that when she met again with the late Ajimobi in 2018 after God had miraculously healed her, the late governor was so amazed that he joined her in praising God.

She said: “Unquestionable God!

“Who are we to question Him over your death?

“He knows best.

“Daddy you have done your part, you fought, you won and you conquered.”

Ilesanmi prayed that Almighty God would grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

