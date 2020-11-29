The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the slogan: “IleriOluwa,” which has become the mantra of his administration, was given to him by God.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service held in commemoration of the second anniversary of his administration held at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Osun Province 1 Headquarters, Osogbo, Oyetola said the slogan came from a divine revelation where God assured him that he would be the Governor of Osun State.

He said: “The administration was founded by God Himself.

“And I will tell you why.

“I am ordinarily not one who sees visions but on two occasions, I had a strange encounter.

“Imagine the son of an Imam receiving a Christian song in a dream.

“That was my encounter.

“All I could remember on both occasions was the last line of the song, which says: ‘Ileri Oluwa ni lati se (the will of God must be done).’

“Outside of that dream, I had never heard the song before.

“When the impression was heavy on my heart, I called one of my friends to ask him about the song, and he told me the song was the Track 2 of Timi Osukoya’s song.

“He went out to get me the album.

“And immediately I started listening to the track, my consciousness was restored and then I had an understanding of what God was saying to me.

“That revelation has continued to give me confidence of victory each time I’m faced with legal and political battles since becoming Governor.

“On October 17, there was an attempt on my life, but the Almighty God spared my life because He has appointed me for a special assignment that must be accomplished.

“God has been faithful and He has shown us that all things are possible with Him.

“We promised to give priority to the welfare and security of citizens, and God has helped us to pay full salaries since the inception of our administration.

“We promised to look into the health of our people, and as we speak, we have delivered 332 primary healthcare centres across the State.

“We have listened to the yearnings of the people and responded to their needs, especially in the area of education.

“Today, I am here to thank Almighty God and I have every reason to do do so.

“On 27th November, 2018, myself and Deputy were sworn-in as Governor and Deputy Governor to lead the affairs of the state.

“We are 24 months in government, though we have not had more than one year of uninterrupted service.

“We started with several months of litigation and then came the adverse effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, closely followed by the EndSARS protests.

“There was also an assassination attempt on my life.

“But today, we are here to appreciate God who has made it possible for us to deliver on our promises.

“We promised that we will pay full salary, we are doing so.

“In education, we have fulfilled our promise.

“We have prioritised the security of lives and property of our people.

“We have sustained the status of Osun as the most peaceful state in the country.

“We collaborated with our colleagues to establish Amotekun so as to tackle kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry among others.

“We are more secured than we used to be and our peace profile remains the best in Nigeria.

“We have also paid good attention to our youths.

“We have a youth policy that is ready for implementation, that focuses on Youth Education, Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement and Youth Entrepreneurship.

“We have proposed N 1.5 billion in our 2021 budget to empower our youths.

“In all, we have every reason to celebrate the awesomeness of God, the one who is bringing His promises to fulfillment in my life and in the State of Osun.”

Oyetola used the opportunity to thank religious leaders for their prayers at all times, adding that the achievements of his administration could not be dissociated from the power of prevailing prayers.

He implored citizens to continue to support the government, adding that his administration is willing to do more for the people.

He continued: “My service in the State of Osun is my worship God.

“By taking care of the welfare and security of the good people of Osun, I am worshipping God.

“My desire is that people will glorify God through my service.

“Please, continue to support this government that has been founded by God.

“We are willing to do more for our people, and we know God will help us.”