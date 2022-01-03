God has not told me who will be next President — Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that God has not told him who will become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The man of God, renowned for his prophecies, spoke during the church’s 2022 Crossover Service at the RCCG Camp.

Adeboye, who released prophesies for 2022 at the RCCG International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said many people have been asking him who will succeed President Buhari in the next general elections.

Stating that prophecy is not guess work, the cleric added that God has not revealed Nigeria’s next president to him.

He said: “I just want to give you a hint of what Daddy (God) says is in store for the New Year.

“There are all manners of prophets out there.

“So, you will be hearing all manners of prophecies in the coming days.

“I am talking to you my children, not criticising anybody.

“I have my duty to make sure I teach my own children.

“When God speaks, He speaks specifically.

“There is no may be or perhaps.

“He speaks.

“So, if you hear somebody prophesy: ‘It is likely one of the following people will succeed…,’ that’s not a prophecy.

“That’s personal opinion.

“When God speaks, He will say: ‘This fellow will succeed, that fellow is not going to make it.’

“That is the way God speaks.

“He doesn’t say: ‘It is likely.’”

The clergyman narrated how he prophesied that none of the three candidates that contested for presidency in 1993 would win the election.

He said: “When God speaks, some of the things He says may baffle your brain a little.

“Let me give you an example.

“I have always told you I am not a prophet.

“I am only a pastor but I hear from God once in a while.

“Years ago, there were three people contesting to be President of Nigeria: (MKO) Abiola, Aminu Kano and (Bashir) Tofa.

“At that time, I was President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and so the other Pentecostal people asked me: ‘Sir, what do we do? Who do we vote for? There are three of them – all Muslims. Who is going to win sir?’

“I said: ‘None.’

“They said: ‘How can that be? If you toss a coin, when it lands, it is either head or tail.’

“I said: ‘None.’

“They said” ‘Why?’

“I said because God told me.

“He spoke in parables.

“He said the winner will be the loser, the loser will be the winner and luckiest of them is Aminu Kano.

“Aminu Kano died before the election.

“Abiola won but he never got to the throne and the fellow who lost at least didn’t have the embarrassment of winning and not reigning.

“The winner is the loser and the loser is the winner, the luckiest of them was the one who died.

“When it played out, my colleagues came to me and said: ‘Well, it seems as if you really heard.’”