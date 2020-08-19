Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he wishes to live beyond 100 years.

Obasanjo said this on Tuesday during the first anniversary of Oba Sabur Bakare as the Agura of Gbagura, Egbaland, Ogun State.

The royal father received the staff of office as the ninth Agura of Gbagura on May 21, 201, from former Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Felicitating with the monarch, Obasanjo, who clocked 83 in March, said he would be present to celebrate Bakare’s 20th anniversary on the throne.

According to the elder statesman, when he has lived over 100 years, if it pleases God, “He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven”.

The PUNCH quoted Obasanjo to have said: “I will be here to celebrate your 20 years anniversary with you whether I am invited or not.

“By the time I also partake in celebrating your 20th anniversary with you, if God wishes, He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven because I know by that time, I will be above 100 or more.”