GOCOP unveils Keynote Speaker for its 7th Annual General Conference

The first Nigerian Professor of Capital Market, Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke, has been named the Keynote Speaker of the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the GOCOP 7th Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, in a statement.

According to Nmodu, in the statement released on Sunday, Uwaleke, who is the Special Adviser to the Senate Committee Chairman on Capital Market, will speak at the AGC on October 5, 2023 at Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton Hotel), Abuja.

The statement, made available by the GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Remmy Nweke, quoted the Deputy President of the Senate as saying that Prof. Uwaleke would dwell on the theme: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability.”

As announced earlier, the AGC would be chaired by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Nmodu also said that the choice of the topic was informed by the current socio-political and economic realities facing Nigeria, where a new set of leaders at national and state levels emerged after the 2023 general election.

Nweke recalled that Prof. Uwaleke is a professor of Finance and Capital market at Nasarawa State University Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Uwaleke was until recently the Commissioner for Finance in Imo State in the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs and its membership is a constellation of Editors and senior journalists, who, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing, which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

Currently, the Guild has over 90 corporate publishers as members.