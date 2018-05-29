GOCOP president joins panel discussion at Edelman Trust Barometer Report unveiling

Chain Reactions Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting Firms and the Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate and the Preferred West Africa’s Partner of Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm with presence in 65 countries across the globe, will on May 31 host an event to unveil the report of the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Edelman Trust Barometer is the annual global trust and credibility survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, the independent research arm of the Edelman global network.

The survey consists of 25-minute online interviews whereby respondents are asked questions on how much they trust the four mainstream institutions of society like government, business, media and non-governmental organisations to do what is right.

Since 2001, Edelman has been measuring trust in these four critical institutions of society across 28 countries, but this year is the first time Nigeria has been included in the survey.

The inclusion of an exclusive deck on Nigeria by Edelman Intelligence is on the heels of the significant impressions recorded last year when Chain Reactions hosted the presentation of the 17th edition of the annual global survey in Lagos, the first time ever in the history of Nigeria and since the survey was established in 2001.

Impressed with the positive impressions recorded with the presentation of last year’s Edelman Trust Barometer Report in Lagos, a delegation of senior Edelman executives, to be led by the Managing Director of Edelman, South Africa, Jordan Rittenberry, is scheduled to be in Nigeria to officially present the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer Report in Lagos.

Rittenberry was also in Lagos last year for the launch of the 2017 edition, which attracted a large attendance of key representatives of government, CEOs of marketing communications firms, media executives and key representatives from non-governmental organisations.

Commenting on the significance of having exclusive data on Nigeria in this year’s survey, Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, expressed delight that Chain Reactions is taking leadership and stepping ahead of its peers in helping to overcome dearth of reliable data required by organisations in the public and private sectors to develop strategy for their growth.

Opayemi said: “Lack of trust is a major factor that impacts organisational reputation everywhere. It is affecting government and businesses alike. This bespoke report on how Nigerians trust their government, businesses, the media and non-governmental organisations operating in Nigeria will become the most useful manual in the hands of those saddled with running these institutions. This report will put quick insights and knowledge at the disposal of decision makers in government, business, media and non-governmental organisations on how to build or strengthen their trust equity. Last year, we made a promise to Nigerians to ensure we have a Nigeria-specific data in the 2018 survey, and we are glad to announce that together with our partners in Edelman, Chain Reactions has delivered on this noble promise. This is a demonstration of what we preach in business.”

An eight-man panel comprising seasoned professionals, media practitioners, government officials and civil society activists will be discussing the survey report and its implications for Nigeria.

Respected Investment Analyst and CEO of Financial Derivatives, Bismack Rewane, chairs the occasion.

Lead Consultant/CEO of Thistle Praxis, Ini Abimbola, and Stanbic Bank’s Executive Head of Marketing and Communications, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, will be discussing growing trust for businesses.

Seasoned Journalist and Editor of BusinessDay newspaper, Anthony Osae-Brown, and President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Dotun Oladipo, will be discussing building trust for the media in the age of fake news.

Other respected personalities expected to lend their voices to the trust discourse at the event will include Publisher of Ovation Magazine and Columnist with THISDAY newspaper, Chief Dele Momodu, as well as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Kehinde Bamigbetan, who will represent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and occupy a place on the panel for government.

Opayemi added that the exclusive report would also help the key institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations to future-proof their efficiency, value delivery and sustainability as they become more aware of how citizens perceive and trust them while they also take proactive steps to improve on their trust assets.