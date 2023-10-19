GOCOP hails Soneye, Agbo, others on appointments

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers has congratulated Olufemi Oladapo Soneye on his appointment as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

It also congratulated its ex-President, Dr. Malachy Agbo, on his appointment by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Agbo was recently sworn in as the Enugu State Commissioner for Human Development and Poverty Eradication.

A statement by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Remmy Nweke, quoted the President of the association, Maureen Chigbo, as recalling that another high-ranking member, Mallam Rasheed Olawale of Sahel Standard, was recently appointed as the spokesperson of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, while Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim of August24news was also appointed Special Adviser on Digital Communications to the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Council.

The GOCOP President noted that Soneye, until his appointment, was of the Per Second News. while Dr. Agbo was the Founding Publisher of The Citizens.

Chigbo wished all the political appointees success in their new roles, reiterating that the Guild was ever ready to support and partner with them to ensure they delivered on their mandates.

GOCOP, a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprises owners of online news publications.

It recently held its annual national conference in Abuja.

The conference was chaired by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, while the first Nigerian professor of Capital Market, Prof. Uche Joseph Uwaleke of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, delivered the keynote.