GOCOP 2025 Annual General Conference gets date, venue

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced that its 2025 Annual General Conference will be held from 10am on October 9, 2025 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Annual General Conference, which is the ninth edition, is themed: “Reconciling Campaign Promises with Governance Realities: Challenges and Prospects.”

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, quoted the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, mni, as saying that the event was aimed at generating actionable strategies for bridging the gap between electoral promises and effective governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Nmodu, who doubles as the Deputy President of GOCOP, also revealed that the conference will feature a distinguished keynote speaker and panel discussions.

Nweke recalled that past GOCOP conferences had hosted prominent speakers, including Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, who delivered the 2019 lecture on: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Boss Mustapha, then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Mustapha spoke on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), delivered the keynote, titled: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

The 2023 edition, which was held in Abuja, had the theme: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability, was keynoted by Professor Uche Uwaleke, a Professor of the Capital Market.

GOCOP, a professional body comprising 119 member organisations, was founded to uphold the tenets of journalism in the digital age.

Its members are seasoned editors and senior journalists who have transitioned from traditional media to online publishing.

The statement noted that the conference offers unique sponsorship opportunities for brand visibility, media recognition, and networking with high-level journalists, editors, and policy influencers.

Through a partnership with GOCOP, organisations demonstrate their commitment and promotion to ethical journalism and responsible media, the statement said.

