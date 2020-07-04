The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdullahi Ibrahim, has urged traders in Maiduguri, Borno State markets to unmask Boko Haram members sneaking to buy things in the markets.

Ibrahim, who is also the Commander Sector 1 of “Operation Lafiya Dole”, made the call on Friday while addressing traders at the Maiduguri Timber and Fish Markets, who trooped out to show solidarity to soldiers from the 7 Division for embarking on sanitation exercise in the markets.

“If you help us to expose them, I can assure you that it will facilitate the end of this insecurity affecting Borno and North East in General,” he said.

The GOC noted that the sanitation embarked upon in the markets was part of activities for the week-long Nigeria Army Day Celebration.

He said other activities lined up by the Division for residents of Maiduguri in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, include medical outreach and distribution of palliatives to some underprivileged persons.

Many traders commended the gesture of the military for the exercise.

A trader, Alhaji Bukar Kyarimi, of the Timber Market, appreciated the military for its commitment to peace and security in the state.