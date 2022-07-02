GOC relocates to Shiroro after deadly attack on troops

On Wednesday 29 June 2022, troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in Shiroro general area responded to a distress call of bandits attack on people operating a mining site.

Enroute the location, the troops ran into an ambush staged by the criminal elements. Sadly, a number of personnel paid the supreme price in fierce firefight that ensued.

Subsequently, the location has been reinforced and troops are on the trail of the criminals with some already neutralized.

The GOC 1 Division has moved to the location to take charge of the follow on operations.

The NA notes that some clips of the incident have surfaced online and wish to encourage well meaning Nigerians to exercise some restraint in posting images of such occurrence, mindful that our brothers and sisters who may have lost their breadwinners deserve to be properly notified and not to get such information via the media.

We mention this, mindful of the inalienable rights of citizens to use the social media which is respected.

It is also necessary to clarify that activities of the criminals was not on any critical national asset or infrastructure.

Furthermore, the NA calls on all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of their military personnel who continue to confront the enemies of our dear nation.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

30 June 2022.