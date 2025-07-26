GOC decorates seven newly promoted officers in Jos

Major General Folusho Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State, has decorated seven newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

The seven officers decorated by Major General Oyinlola were recently elevated from the ranks of Second Lieutenants to Captains of the Nigerian Army.

The GOC decorated the officers at an event organised on Friday night at the Cantonment.

Speaking, Oyinlola urged them to be more dedicated and committed to their duties as military officers.

He urged them on professionalism and meeting the expectations that come with their new ranks.

He said: “You must remain dedicated to your duties because the military pays close attention to career prospects and professional development.

“You must maintain a high standard of regimentation and discipline.

“These are crucial roles of the military.”

Oyinlola also tasked the newly decorated personnel on self-development and prudent management of their finances.

The GOC, who called on Nigerians to support the military in their bid to safeguard the nation, thanked the families of officers and soldiers for standing in the gap while their spouses serve the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Captain Umar Isah, thanked Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), for finding them worthy of promotion.

Isah pledged their unwavering commitment to duties and upholding the trust placed on them by the Nigerian army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance senior military officers, families and friends of newly decorated officers.

