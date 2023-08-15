GOC 2 Division Army says no compromise on Nigeria’s security

The Nigerian Army said security of the country and safety of its citizens are a task that it cannot afford to compromise.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, stated this in Benin at the tour of formations under the division.

While addressing the troops of the 4 Brigade, Benin, the GOC, who assumed office on July 13, expressed the commitment of the Armed Forces to the country.

“We are committed to provide safety and security to all Nigerians; that is a task that we must do; that is a task which we cannot afford to compromise.

“For you to do this, the Army will provide you all that is required, but at the same time, the Army expects you to do exactly what you should do to serve Nigerian citizens.

“I had a brief with the Brigade Commander, he has told me some of the challenges you face. We will try to see what we can do on the issue of accommodation.

READ ALSO:

”He also told me about his efforts to provide water and electricity so that our soldiers, officers and families can be happy,” he said.

Okoro said the army would continue in that spirit to ensure everybody was happy to carry out their work.

Okoro later told newsmen that though the security environment in the division was calm, it would not take anything to chance.

“That is why I have come here today to assess confirmation to understand how the troops are willing to deliver service to Nigerian citizens.

“Our mandate remains to guarantee security to Nigeria and Nigerian citizens; so what we do in 2 Division is to ensure the troops are equipped and well trained.

”We will also ensure the troops are ready and they are given the right leadership to respond to any security threat and challenge,” he said.

The GOC was conducted round the formations under the brigade by the 4 Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen Danladi Ndahi.