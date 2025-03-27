Go to your parents, not your boyfriends,  NYSC Coordinator advises female corps members

Rifkatu Yakubu, the Bauchi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, has urged female Corps members to return home to their parents after completing their service.

Yakubu made the call on Thursday in Bauchi during the distribution of National Service certificates to corps members.

While specifically addressing the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 11 female corps members, she said, “Ladies, please remember that your boyfriends are not your parents.

“Do not say that after collecting your certificates, you are heading to your boyfriends’ houses,” she advised.

“Go back home to your parents and celebrate with them. You have just completed your national service, and this is a moment to share with your family.”

She also encouraged corps members to put their skills to good use, particularly those acquired through the NYSC’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

“Even if you haven’t learnt anything from the SAED programme, it’s not too late.

“Instead of going home to sit idle, find something to do to support your parents. Use this last allowance wisely; invest in learning a trade,” she said.

Yakubu further cautioned corps members against engaging in fraudulent activities such as internet fraud (yahoo yahoo), kidnapping, or ritual killings in pursuit of quick wealth.

“These are not the values NYSC has instilled in you. You have served to become responsible members of society,” she said.

“Represent your family well, be a good ambassador of Nigeria, your institution, and the NYSC.”

She also advised the corps members to carefully check their National Service certificates for errors before laminating them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 1,652 corps members passed out in Bauchi State, comprising 1,118 males and 534 females.

