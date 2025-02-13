‘Go to hell’ – Ribadu, Defence Chief reacts to visa denial by Canada

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has berated the Canadian government over its decision to deny visas to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, and other top military officials.

Ribadu, who spoke on Thursday at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, described the visa snub as “disrespectful” and declared that Canada “can go to hell.”

His reaction came after Gen Musa narrated how he and some senior military officers were denied entry into Canada for an official engagement.

The CDS explained that the delegation had been invited to an event honouring war veterans but faced an unexpected setback when some members of the delegation were denied entry.

He described the situation as disappointing but saw it as a reminder for Nigeria to strengthen its independence and resilience.

“Every disappointment is a blessing.

“Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada for an event to honour our veterans—those injured in battle.

“We were invited along with our team, but while half of us got visas, the other half was denied. It’s very disappointing,” Musa said

“This is a reminder that we must stand on our own, stand strong as a nation, and refuse to be taken for granted,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Ribadu commended the CDS for publicly addressing the issue, insisting that Nigeria must focus on building its own strength rather than seeking validation from foreign nations.

He commended Musa for his leadership in tackling security challenges, stressing the need for continued collaboration among security agencies.

The NSA said, “Thank you for having the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell.

“Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful and strong, and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

“Yet, this is another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria thrive. I commend you for providing purposeful leadership in the fight against insecurity.”

