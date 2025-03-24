GO of MFM to Men: Your life will be upside down if you disvirgin a lady and not marry her

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has said that the life of any man who disvirgins a lady without marrying her will be upside down.

Olukoya said having sex is akin to entering into a covenant, adding that not keeping it can lead to a lifetime of spiritual bondage.

He said: “If you’re a man and you have disvirgined somebody or more than one lady, don’t be surprised if your life is upside down.

“Because when you disvirgin a woman, you wet your male organ with the blood from that woman.

“So you have formed a covenant to that woman.

“So to now say you did not marry the person is a serious problem you have caused for yourself.

“It will go from generation to generation unless you break it.

“If the girl you disvirgin is now demonic, then you have formed a covenant with a girl and with a demon.

“And when you move over to another woman, the extra luggage you collected from that demonic girl, you transfer it to another girl that has no demon, that one too will collect it.”

