A Pentecostal cleric and founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry, Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has called on Christians to storm party secretariats of all existing political parties in their localities to go and register as members.

Adeoye, who also doubles as Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church in West Africa and Africa spokesman of World Bishops’ Council, in a statement of Monday explained that good and born again Christians have roles to play in getting things right in Nigeria.

In the statement titled: “Go and take Charge,” Bishop Adeoye told Christians to go and take over Nigeria’s political space by quoting from the Book of Proverbs 29:2, which stated: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

He saidd: “Who will put the righteous in authority?

“Who will ensure the rule of the righteous?

“Why are we mourning and crying over bad governance if not because wrong people are in authority?

“If good people abandon governance for bad people, then, the results will be calamitous.

“So, we have a duty to ensure that corrupt, dirty and bad people are uprooted from local to state and to federal levels.

“If God has informed us that it is only when the righteous are in authority that will make people rejoice, we must as a matter of godly responsibility work towards getting the righteous into positions of authority. Therefore, we are bound to partake in allowing God’s purpose be fulfilled.

“We must fully be involved. We must take action. We cannot allow the situation in our country to continue to degenerate further. We’ve prayed enough and now it is the time to take practical steps. We need to understand that the process of getting people into position start from party levels. I admire you to go and take over.”

The cleric alerted Christians that presently the ruling All Progressives Congress has embarked on revalidation of old members and registration of new members and that other political parties, including the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, may also do same anytime.

“Those parties belonged to all Nigerians. Check the parties’ manifestoes and if you’re pleased with their objectives, don’t wait, go and join them. Take over Nigeria’s political space. As clergies, we will pray for you. Together, we will make Nigeria great and better,” Bishop Adeoye added.