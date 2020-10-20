Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for their Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German champions said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told a news conference all players were fit for the start of their title defence.

“The attacking player feels good and is quarantined at home,” Bayern said in a statement.

The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020, including the Champions League, face the Spaniards in the first of their group matches in the competition.

Gnabry started for the club at the weekend and played just more than an hour before he was substituted in their 4-1 hammering of Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

The Germany international could also miss the Bundesliga champions hosting Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, though the German club did not confirm he would have to sit out.

Bayern’s following Champions League game sees them travel to Moscow on October 27 for their second clash away to Lokomotiv.

Gnabry scored 23 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season, and also began this campaign by netting three in a 8-0 thrashing of Schalke.