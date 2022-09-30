GLOWFUX Concert ’22: Fanafillit set to host 1,000 children, adults to a fiesta

The organizers of the annual GLOWFUX Charity Concert, Fanafillit Integrated Concepts, have announced their plans to host not less than 1,000 adults and children from special homes across Lagos State.

This was contained in its official statement made available to the press Friday, to announce the official commencement of activities for the annual end-of-the-year social intervention event.

According to the statement signed by the Project Coordinator, Margaret Ngonadi, this year’s edition marks the 7th edition of the impactful project and the second time of spreading its tentacles across Lagos State.

“As we aim to again host children from special homes like orphanages, rehabilitation centers, less privileged homes, and homes of people with special abilities, we are not going back on our promise last year to make this glamorous event statewide”, the statement reads.

Reiterating their commitment to the project, the organizers stated that they look forward to giving everyone a fulfilled, exciting, and memorable experience at this year’s edition of the GLOWFUX Charity Concert which is slated to hold on Saturday, 28th of December, 2022 at Dan & Den Arena, Elegushi Beachfront, Lekki, Lagos.

“The general public is welcomed to celebrate with our VIP guests who will be joining us from several orphanages/special need homes across Lagos State. Admission to the event is strictly by registration through the GLOWFUX registration link and invitations to some members of the public. However, all members of the public attending the event are encouraged to come with gift items as that’s part of the criterion for clearance at the entry point”, the statement read.

On the content of the event, the organizers assured that this year’s edition of the GLOWFUX Concert promises to feature an avalanche of entertainment, gifts, food and drinks for all. “While we already have on board some notable entertainment practitioners like Kemi Stone, Da’Fresh Olorin, Vanessa Jones, Ogbono, Talk Talk, Princephelar, Meyrah, Maryjane Dawn, FKM, Dharnniella, we are working on more popular brands and entertainment practitioners to merry with the children and make them experience the overwhelming joy of the end-of-the-year festivities. Notable amongst entertainment brands we are in talks with are Prince Jide Kosoko, Funsho Adeolu, Bimbo Akintola, Yemi Blaq, Shushu Abubakar, Yinka Alaseyori and a host of others”, said the project coordinator in the release.

Similarly, the organizers announced the introduction of a new award category to its GLOWFUX Hall of Charity Award Category which is tagged GLOWFUX Charitable Corporate brand of the year to recognize and celebrate Corporate Brands whose charitable endeavors have impacted their immediate community.

The organizers of the GLOWFUX Charity Concert encourage the general public to join the cause as they set to put smiles on the faces of 1000 Special Children through donations and by attending the events with gifts.

GLOWFUX (Giving Love With Fun for Xmas) is an annual end-of-the-year charity concert that brings together children from orphanages/special need homes across the state for an unusual end-of-the-year celebration with the general public.

The last six editions of the GLOWFUX Charity Concert have recorded myriads of impact across the State with about 1,500 children from several special homes (government-owned and private-owned) as beneficiaries.

In addition to existing brands like iCare Foundation, Hands Lifting Hearts Initiatives, Corsican Brothers, Elegushi Royal stool, MALENS diagnostics, Headway Events, DJ MAPS Productions, OPREM Photography and NSNF who have always been part of the project, other notable being considered to come on board this year’s edition includes Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Dano Milk, Unilever Nig, Seniors Wellbeing Foundations, AkModel Properties, Hypo, Dan & Den Lounge, Germane Auto and SIFAX Group.

The media supports for this year the statement said include: AIT, KRAKS TV, Legit.ng, Pulse.ng, thestatusng.blogspot.com theeagleonline.com.ng, thegazellenews.com, newspop.com, mockinbird.com.ng, omonaijablog.com.ng, freedomonline.com.ng, Hottestgistinnaija.com, Encomium magazine, YES! International magazine, theelitesng.com freedomonline.com.ng, thecitypulsenews.com, Global Excellence magazine, saharaweeklyng.com freelanews.com theimpactnewspaper.com

Inquiries on the partnership, support, and donations can be forwarded to any of the following contact 07032312815, 08111236196, 09159712472, 07061893629, 08103103198, or connect with the organizer on their social media pages @glowfux.

Donations can also be made through the link https://donate-ng.com/campaign/glowfux-concert