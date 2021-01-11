The current owner of CPGNL, the Clean Energy Group, will retain the remaining 26 percent shares in CPGNL.CPGNL has a portfolio of assets which serve commercial and industrial customers mostly in the southwest of Nigeria.

These include 12 operating plants with a total capacity of 58MW, three plants in construction (9MW total capacity) as well as approximately 100MW of projects in development.

The local CPGNL team’s depth of knowledge will complement the existing expertise at Globeleq and provides an immediate operational presence in the country.

Fabio Borba, Managing Director at Globeleq, who led the transaction, noted: “This investment demosrates our commitment to look beyond the conventional generation methods and provide cleaner, more reliable electricity solutions directly to industries in the country.

“This all helps to produce a flow of capital that supports jobs, improves lives and aids transformation of the economy.”

Globeleq’s CEO, Mike Scholey, added: “Commercial and industrial manufacturers will have more sustainable options to connect their businesses.

“Our investment will drive growth and support the Government’s industrialisation agenda.

“We look forward to welcoming the new team into the company and bringing together the best of our organisations.”

Dipi Khilnani, Chairman of Clean Energy Holdings, added: “We are very excited about Globeleq’s entry into the business. We are confident we will deliver competitive, environmentally positive solutions to the growing demand in Nigeria, particularly given Globeleq’s extensive experience and track record across the continent.

“As a business we have always had a strong commitment to the development of Nigeria and this investment significantly strengthens our capability.”

Globeleq’s entry will provide additional investment to develop and grow the existing pipeline of projects, drive operational excellence and set up the business towards a low carbon future.

Upcoming technical improvements to the existing operations and implementing new technology will focus on efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint by displacing diesel and introducing solar generation elements.

Globeleq is a leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa.

Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, currently generating more than 1,400 MW in 13 locations across six countries, around 300 MW in construction in Cote d’Ivoire and Kenya, and a further 2,000 MW of power projects in development.

The Clean Energy Group is a pioneer in the development of sustainable energy delivery in the Nigerian market with significant investments in Natural Gas utilization and Solar Hybrid installations.

It has delivered over 450 mw of power plants in the past 20 years in multiple locations throughout Nigeria.