Global recognition for African communications agency as Irvine Partners CEO joins UK PR power list

Irvine Partners on Wednesday announced that its CEO, Rachel Irvine, has been named to the prestigious Women in PR 40 over 40 power list in the United Kingdom.

This recognition celebrates women in leadership who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, driven change, and championed effective staffing strategies within the industry.

“This list celebrates the vision and lasting impact of women who continue to lead with purpose,” says Rachel Irvine.

The honour not only spotlights Rachel Irvine’s achievements but also underscores the strategic advantage of Irvine Partners’ approach to assembling the most effective teams. This emphasis on broad perspectives and a range of experiences has propelled the agency from its South African roots to international acclaim, with wholly owned offices now thriving in the UK, Germany, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

The proudly woman-owned and led agency gets that securing the right talent, regardless of background, is a direct business advantage. Three in every four of its employees are women, with people of colour comprising 60% of its global staff.

IP cultivates a workplace where varied expertise is valued. Its talent strategy allows its teams to bring unique insights to complex client challenges that can only be navigated with a nuanced understanding of audiences across its six regions. IP’s emphasis on its people and culture is crucial to how the agency maintains long-term client relationships with global industry giants such as Google, Spotify, Uber, TikTok and Salesforce.

“Good ideas don’t carry passports,” Irvine adds. “Our global success isn’t just about market expansion; it’s a testament to the power of diverse perspectives and a culture where entrepreneurial spirit thrives, consistent excellence is expected, and everyone’s potential is actively grown. As we’ve grown from Woodstock in Cape Town to Westminster, London, we’ve built an environment where every team member is actively coached and cultivated to excel. This ethos isn’t just a moral compass; it’s our strategic asset.”

The Women in PR 40 over 40 power list addresses ageism in the PR industry, a bias that research shows disproportionately affects women from the age of 40 onwards. Rachel Irvine’s inclusion is a strong counter to this trend, highlighting the significant value experienced professionals bring to the industry. “Grumbling about a stacked deck seldom yields results,” advises Irvine.

“If you’re in a place that doesn’t serve or support you, leave. Back yourself and find your tribe.”

