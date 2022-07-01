Global Impact Church set for 2022 Recharge Conference

Recharge Conference is a global annual confluence which was inspired by the leading of the Holy Spirit to fast and pray together with the intent of thanking God for the first half of the year and usher the second half of the year with words of impartation and ministration by renowned preachers, evangelist, pastors, prophets and prophetess.

Yemi Davids and Bimbo Davids, the lead Pastors of Global Impact Church, are the organisers of the conference.

The first edition was held in 2017 and has over the years evolved and become more global than its maiden edition.

There would be various sessions at the July 6 to 10, 2022 conference, where anointed men of God would be on the pulpit addressing various Biblical teachings to restore hope to the hopeless, healing, financial wisdom, hearing and walking with God.

There would be other key speakers who are experts at various fields such as life coaches, marriage counsellors, creative strategist, psychologist and therapists who will be teaching on leadership, emotional intelligence, overcoming anxiety, loneliness, depression, gluttony, negative social habits and other addictions.

At Global Impact Church, you do not have to live life alone.

It is more than a Church with two decades of existence and it is a home for the confused.

Whatever life struggle or health challenges confronting you, an attendance of this conference will convince you that you can find a family that truly cares and ready to experience your leap out of challenges, worries and pitfalls.