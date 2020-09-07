The global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the milestone of 27 million, with the dead toll more than 882,000, according to United States-based Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. still ranks the first in the tally with a total number of more than 6.27 million infections and a death toll over 188,940.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that India surpassed Brazil to become the world’s second-worst-hit country with its total caseload hitting more than 4.2 million, and its death toll reached 71,642.

India is passing through the Unlock-4 phase after the pandemic hit the country over seven months ago.

Over the past several weeks, the Asian country’s focus has been on ramping up samples testing, which has led to the sudden jump in new COVID-19 cases found daily.

As per the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, 48,831,145 samples had been tested till Saturday, with 1,092,654 samples tested on Saturday alone.

Brazil on Sunday said it registered 447 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 126,650, while thousands headed to beach and other recreational spots for the long weekend of Independence Day, which was on Sept. 7.

The ministry of health also reported that 14,521 cases of infection were detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,137,521, ranking the third in the global tally.

In the southeast state of Sao Paulo, the worst hit by COVID-19 and the most populated in the country, less than 40 per cent of residents stayed at home, the Globo TV network reported, citing government figures.