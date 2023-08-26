Globacom emerges Nigeria’s Most Popular Brand

Leading digital services provider, Globacom, has again emerged the most popular brand in Nigeria.

The company, which marks its 20 years of operations on August 29, was voted “Nigeria’s Most Popular Brand” in a Top of Mind (TOM) Survey conducted by brand and marketing firm, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA, as part of its comprehensive 2023 Top Brands perception assessment.

Chief Executive Officer of TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA, Taiwo Oluboyede, said the survey is a qualitative, non-financial evaluation of top corporate brands in the country done with a special purpose model, the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM Index).

He explained that Globacom came out tops in the survey in which respondents were asked to mention10 brands that came to their mind or that they could easily recall. This year’s survey had as respondents Chief Marketing Officers and Heads of Corporate Communications of major companies across the country.

“This annual top brand evaluation provides a qualitative, non-financial assessment of the value of leading corporate brands in the country. It gauges consumers’ perceptions of brands and their impact on overall brand strength, using the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) index—a model designed to assess a brand’s ability to deliver on its promises from the consumer’s perspective”, Oluboyede stated.

Since it commenced business in 2003, Globacom has pioneered several innovations in the telecommunications sector. It has also been at the forefront of Nigeria’s digital revolution, introducing a range of custom-designed and community-driven voice and data connectivity solutions with particular focus on sectors such as E-Health, Smart Cognitive Learning, Smart Energy, Industrial IoT, and Cloud Applications—offering secured and specialized IT solutions.

Globacom is also reputed for churning out unique and engaging marketing communication materials which have endeared the brand to its various targets. The company currently has over 61 million subscribers.