Glo urges Muslims to pursue peace, unity during Eid-El-Kabir

As Muslims across the country mark this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, telecommunications and digital services provider, Globacom, has enjoined Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the unity and development of the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Globacom also urged them to put the teachings of Prophet Mohammed on peace into practice.

It said: “We rejoice with the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival.

“We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran.

“It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness.

“We must use this season to remember to care for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper.”

Globacom promised to continue to provide high quality service to help Nigerians connect throughout the season and beyond, while wishing all Muslim faithful a very happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

