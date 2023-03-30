Glo unveils new MiFi, Router offer

A new MiFi and Router offer which connects up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and game consoles has been unveiled by digital services company, Globacom.

“The offer gives subscribers FREE 60GB and 180 GB data upon purchase and activation of a MiFi and Router respectively”, Globacom explained in a press statement in Lagos on Thursday.

According to the company, the devices ensure faster downloads, faster music, and movie streaming, faster gaming experience, and seamless video calls on various smart devices. It can also be used by Students, corporate employees, small and medium scale businesses, or by individual subscribers on the go seamlessly.

The company added that the new offer was introduced to give its esteemed customers unprecedented value for money and a delightful browsing experience on its reliable and super-fast Glo 4G LTE network.

“Nigerians can purchase the devices from our Gloworld one-stop shops or partner outlets. All they need to do is insert a registered Glo SIM into the MiFi or Router device to access the free 60GB and 180 GB once the device is switched on.

Globacom urged Nigerians to enjoy the unlimited value to stream, work and play by immediately making utmost use of the opportunity provided by the Glo Mifi and router offers.