As part of efforts to avail Nigerians more innovative telecoms services, national telecommunications company, Globacom, has unveiled a recharge-based loyalty programme: GloRewards (CASHTOKEN), for its subscribers.

A statement from Globacom stated that under the GloRewards programme, subscribers will earn a CASHTOKEN of N6 each time they recharge their lines, and this is the assured cashback.

They also stand a chance to win between N5,000 and N100 million in weekly lottery draws.

The company added that the new offer would enrich the experience of millions of subscribers on the Glo network, especially during this period of Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen many businesses operating at minimal level.

Giving more details on how the service works, Globacom said all existing and new customers can enroll for GloRewards by dialing *777#, after which they will receive a welcome SMS within 48 hours, with details of the last three months’ average recharge value and recharge target for the month.

The recharge target SMS will be received every month until the GloRewards programme is stopped by Glo.

After enrolment, new customers (using Glo services for less than three months) will earn their first CASHTOKEN on first recharge of N200 and above and subsequently earn CASHTOKENs on every cumulative recharge of N1000 during the calendar month.

On the other hand, existing customers (using Glo services for more than three months) will start earning their CASHTOKEN on every N1,000 cumulative recharge during the same period.

Globacom added, however, that the customer needs to recharge 10 per cent higher than the last three months’ average to qualify for CASHTOKENs.

According to the company: “There is no upper limit to accumulating the CASHTOKENs. Customers will keep earning and accumulating CASHTOKENs as per the eligibility criteria from the time of opt-in until 31st August, 2020, while CASHTOKENs will be credited in a virtual wallet linked to customer’s mobile number within 7 days of recharge. They will be able to view it by dialing *6700#.”

Accumulated CASHTOKENs can be redeemed by dialing *6700# to purchase airtime/data recharge, pay electricity bills, pay CableTV bills or other payments.

The tokens can also be transferred to the bank and the equivalent value cashed out.

Globacom said that customers can enroll for the GloRewards programme between June 1 and August 31, 2020, adding that they should contact CeLD Innovations helpdesk @09077555557 for any issues related to GloRewards.

“Our loyalty partner, CeLD Innovations, will contact customers when they win in the weekly lottery. The lottery draw will be telecast on TV channels (AIT 253 DSTV and Pop Central 189 DSTV) every Saturday,” the statement added.

The new offering, which is open to existing and new Glo subscribers, is however limited to prepaid customers.