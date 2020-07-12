Digital transformation leader, Globacom, is to give subscribers who purchase smartphones from any of its outlets across the country up to six months’ bundled data.

The tantalising offer is available in the Glo Smartphone Festival, the company announced in a press statement issued in Lagos over the weekend.

Glo Smartphone Festival gives more value to subscribers by offering all who purchase mobile phones from any Gloworld outlet up to six months’ bundled data ranging from 500MB per month to 2GB per month for six months.

However, the actual data amount will depend on the particular phone a customer settles for, the company explained, adding that different models of leading brands such as iPhone, Samsung, Infinix, Itel, Tecno and Imose are available in Gloworld outlets.

Globacom said the Glo Smartphone Festival was designed to make Gloworld outlets a “one-stop shop for everything devices” and the best place to get the best price deals, accessories, bundle data ranging from 500MB to 2GB monthly for six months and free accessories on their choice devices.

“All prepaid and post-paid customers who visit any of the over 90 Gloworld outlets across the country during the festival period can buy any device of their choice from a range of latest devices and enjoy the bundled benefits. Glo remains committed to creating more value for its customers,” the company noted in the statement.

Globacom disclosed that data received from the scheme is automatically credited to a customer’s line and added to his or her existing data plans, which can be checked by dialing 1270# or by sending SMS ‘info’ to 127.

The offer will run till July 31, 2020.