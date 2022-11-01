Glo to dole out 20 houses, 24 cars in Festival of Joy promo

Globacom, the proudly Nigerian telecoms powerhouse, is giving out 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans, amongst others in its 2022 End of Year promo.

The company announced the commencement of its annual End of Year promo, tagged: “Glo Festival of Joy.”

The announcement was made at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

Globacom noted in a statement made available to the press: “Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before-experienced promo.”

The company, which celebrated 19 years of revolutionary impact in the telecoms industry in August, added: “Lucky subscribers who take part in our End of Year promo which will run from October 2022 to January 2023 will be eligible to win fantastic life-changing prizes.”

To take part in the promo, voice and data subscribers only have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge between N3,000 and N15,000 (voice and data during the promo period) and be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

The more recharges, the higher the chances of winning.

To win the grand prize of 20 units of three-bedroom houses, subscribers must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period.

There will be draws in Lagos as well as other cities including Abuja, Port, Harcourt, Onitsha, Ibadan, Kano, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Jos and Warri.

Last year, the company in commemoration of its 18th anniversary delighted Nigerians with its Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo, during which hundreds of Nigerians received amazing prizes with the top winners going home with Kia Rio cars.

