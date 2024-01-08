Glo subscribers to be barred from calling MTN lines — NCC

Globacom subscribers may be unable to make calls to MTN lines soon, due to the non-settlement of interconnect charges.

The Nigerian Communications Commission disclosed this on Monday in a public notice.

The notice was signed by Director, Public Affairs Department, Reuben Muoka.

It stated that the commission granted partial approval for the disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

The notice partly reads, “Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case.

“The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”

The NCC revealed that at the expiration of 10 days from the date of this notice, “subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.”

It added, “The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Globacom network.”