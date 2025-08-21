Glo subscribers speak on enhanced network quality as telco turns 22  years

Glo customers across Nigeria are commenting on the company’s recent network upgrade, reporting significant improvements in both data and voice services as the telecommunications firm turns 22.

The positive feedback highlights a new level of satisfaction among subscribers and a demonstration of Globacom’s commitment to delivering high quality services and enhancing customer experience across the country.

The feedback generally highlights improved data speeds, clearer voice calls, reduced call drops and improved overall network stability.

In Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Godwin Ogharandukun Ofeoritse and Olajire Balogun confirmed that the network is now more stable with faster data speeds and clearer voice calls.

Similarly, residents of Abuja, including Biodun Ibrahim and Esther Atanze, have noticed a “drastic improvement” in network quality, with Ibrahim describing the service as “super good”.

The enhanced service isn’t limited to the South West and FCT.

In Benin City, Edo State, Emmanuel Omondiale, Patrick Osayimwe, and Umelo Iyobosa all agreed that the Glo network has received a “noticeable boost”.

From Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Paul Ije described a stronger signal, clearer calls, and quick internet speeds.

Ije said: “The Glo network has really improved.

“The signal strength is noticeably stronger, allowing me to stay connected without frustrating interruptions.

“Call quality has also improved significantly, with clearer conversations and far fewer dropped calls.

“Additionally, the internet speed is better than ever, making browsing, streaming, and downloading smooth and quick.”

A United States of America-based entrepreneur with a farm near Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Leke Okufuwa, noted that he switched to Glo because of its strong data coverage in the area.

Okufuwa said: “I had tried other networks but found out that Glo has the strongest data coverage around the area.

“I am planning to buy one terabyte of data to power the CCT round the year because I am pleased with the Glo network.”

Lagos residents also shared their satisfaction.

Stephanie Ifeatu from the Costain area of Lagos Mainland relies on Glo for her daily needs and described her experience as “impressive”, with “consistently reliable” service for both calls and browsing.

“I’ve enjoyed using the network for both calls and browsing,” she shared.

According to Ifeatu, the quality of service on both voice calls and data has remained consistently reliable throughout her time on the network.

A resident of Lagos Island, Sani Sunday, who praised the network’s stability, noted that Glo has become his preferred network for browsing due to its improved speed. \

“I use Glo every day on my phone — it works very well for calls,” Sunday said, rating the network’s stability as 10 out of 10.

He affirmed that Glo has become his preferred network for browsing, especially with the improvement in internet speed.

A Glo customer of over 10 years, James Aondofa of Victoria Island, recently completed a SIM swap that he says significantly enhanced his experience.

Aondofa said: “Since I did a welcome back on my line, I’ve enjoyed lower call rates, and that has made me love making calls even more.”

He highly praised the network’s performance, describing it as “perfect for calls” and “excellent for browsing”, adding that he has moved all his internet services to Glo after being let down by other providers.

These positive feedbacks lend credence to the success of Glo’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and network improvements, a testimony that the exercise is delivering high-quality and affordable services to its subscribers.

