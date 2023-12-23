Glo spreads joy with business class return tickets to Europe

It was a day of celebrations and eulogy on Friday as winners of business class return tickets to Europe thanked Globacom for the opportunity to benefit from the exciting promotion.

Winners of the promo included Prince Adebisi Kolawole Osideinde, Baale of Irisa Community, Isara Remo, Ogun State.

Others are Engineer Sunday Shobowale and Olusola Adepoju.

At the presentation ceremony, one of the winners, Engineer Sunday Shobowale, said, “I am happy Glo is doing this and at this season too. It is a good thing. I had actually planned to travel to visit my children in Europe, but was being held back by the huge cost of tickets, now Glo has made it easy for me”, while Prince Adebisi Kolawole Osideinde also expressed appreciation to Glo for the initiative to reward customers with return business class tickets to Europe. “This is very commendable”, he added

The winners emerged in draws held earlier in the week. On Wednesday, a Lagos-based Engineer had been presented with the keys to an apartment in Lekki which he won in the promo.

Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Zakary Usman, told the gathering that the promo was conceptualised to reward the loyalty and long-term patronage of high networth prepaid and postpaid subscribers to the network.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Nohim Babatunde Adam, Glo brand influencers and Nollywood acts, Osas Ighodaro and Tobi Bakre, witnessed the ceremony.

The Commissioner commended Glo for the unprecedented prizes on offer and for always placing premium on the interest of subscribers. She equally rejoiced with the winners for their good fortune in the promo.

“I commend Glo for the good work they are doing for Nigerians. Fantastic customer relationship is key to Glo, that’s why we are all with the network. I encourage the subscribers to keep recharging. If you don’t win now, you will later”, she added

Arinze Ezeani who represented The Lagos Zonal Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), noted that the leadership of the agency was pleased with Globacom for its compliance with all rules and regulations regarding sales promotions.