Two television drama series, Super Story and Enakhe, sponsored by the national telecommunication company, Globacom, have continued to thrill viewers across the country.

The sponsorship of the two programmes is a continuation of Globacom’s support for Nigerian arts and entertainment which dates back to 2003 when it rolled out services.

Super Story, produced by the popular Wale Adenuga Productions, runs between 9 and 10p.m. every Thursday on African Independent Television (AIT) and from 8p.m. to 9p.m. on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) also on Thursdays.

The drama series currently parades Nollywood stars, including Kunle Coker, Kehinde Bankole, Funsho Adeolu, Shan George, Toyin Alausa, Joseph Momodu, Tersy Akpata and Annetta Adebusuyi in “Revenge”, a drama story about backbiting, love and attempted murder.

Enakhe, on the other hand, features top Nollywood actors, including Alex Usifo, Ivie Okujaye, Philip Asaya and Eunice Omoregie.

The drama which was shot in Edo State comes up from 8.30p.m. to 9p.m. from Monday to Fridays on DSTv Channel 151. A recap edition also runs on the same station from 3p.m. to 5p.m. on Sundays.

The Enakhe story revolves around a lady who had to seize power after she became heiress to her fathers’ ill-built empire in a society where women are not considered for honour.