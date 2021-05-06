Two weeks after popular thespian, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, featured as guest on CNN International’s African Voices Changemakers, another Nigerian actress will take her turn as guest on the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by Globacom.

The telecom operator in a statement released in Lagos on Thursday said the programme will this weekend feature the story of Folake Olowofoyeku, US-based Nigerian actress who stars on American hilarious sitcom television series, Bob Hearts Abishola.

After her early education in Nigeria, Olowofoyeku relocated to the United States in 2001 where she obtained a degree in Theater from the City College of New York. She became popular in the acting world in 2019 when she started to feature with American comedian Billy Gardell in the comedy series, Bob Hearts Abishola.

Also on African Voices this weekend is South African singer, Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona. She is also fondly called the ‘Queen of Limpopo’ by her fans, and is best known for her songs “Tshanda Vhuya” and “Matorokisi.

The 24-year-old singer won the best Tshivenda hit with her song Yo Shoma during the Limpopo Music Awards ceremony in 2017. In 2018 she was nominated at the TSHIMA awards for Best Tshivenda Dance Artist/Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Tshivenda Song of the Year.

The programme comes up on Saturday on CNN, DSTV Channel 401, at 9.30 a.m. with repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m. The edition returns on Tuesday and Wednesday in two 15-minute-parts at 6.45 p.m. on both days.