Digital transformation leader, Globacom, has launched YouTube-specific data plans for its subscribers to ensure more affordable access to the popular online video content aggregator.

The new time-based plans will allow customers to stream their favourite YouTube videos for as low as N50 per hour.

The new time-based plans will allow customers to stream their favourite YouTube videos for as low as N50 per hour.

“We are excited to launch these new plans to enable all our esteemed customers to enjoy exciting Youtube content at a much cheaper rate than they are typically used to. The launched plans will add to our bouquet of innovative and affordable price offerings and allow more subscribers to access our products and services,” the company said in a statement released in Lagos.

The Glo Youtube time-based plans come in four price packs: N50 for one hour, N130 for three hours, N50 for five hours (Night) and N200 for seven hours (Night).

A fair usage policy on each of the plans with fixed volume will be applied, the company stated.

“These new plans have been uniquely developed so that each price pack has a streaming time allocated to it. For example, on the N50 plan the customer can use the one hour streaming in sections of 10 minutes or 20 minutes, all within one day,” Globacom added.