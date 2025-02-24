Glo intensifies network upgrade for continued excellent service

Technology Company, Globacom, says its nationwide network enhancement project is being intensified to ensure improved customer experience.

According to the company, the current phase of network upgrade, which began last year, involves nationwide rollout of new sites and upgrade of existing ones to ensure high speed and enhanced data experience to a growing number of Nigerians.

Reacting to the recent increase in telecom tariffs, Globacom stated that it would remain committed to building a world class telecommunications infrastructure and offering its customers the most competitive rates for voice and data services.

It added that the network upgrade entails the entire scope of telecoms infrastructure upgrade from the core network to access network, transmission and IP network, fibre network, metro access and backbone infrastructure, as well as passive equipment expansion like power and environment.

The company in the last few months has successfully rolled out hundreds of new sites in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Rivers, Edo, Ogun, Delta, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, and Rivers States.

The upgrade was undertaken to expand network capacity, provide more resources for subscribers for enhanced voice and data and also to boost customer experience in areas where there are congestion.

In addition, hundreds of LTE 2600 sites were integrated in key markets of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara and in some tertiary institutions in the FCT and Rivers, Edo, Enugu and Anambra States.

The integration of the sites was carried out to enhance high speed data in the areas and to ensure that there is no network congestion.

Also in alignment with broadband penetration initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and the Federal Government of Nigeria, Globacom has created additional data network capacity and carried out enhancement across 1,700 sites, particularly in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Benue, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau States.

This will improve customer experience in data throughput or data speed, and ultimately improve customers’ network experience and satisfaction in terms of service delivery, network quality and coverage.

Also, hundreds of new sites consisting of 2G, 3G and 4G base stations are being added to boost coverage and enhance capacity demand across the country.

This will ultimately improve customer’s network experience and satisfaction in terms of service delivery, network quality and coverage.

To support these expansion projects and ensure seamless access by Glo customers to ultra-high speed, the Glo1 submarine cable capacity was recently upgraded to ensure maximum utilisation.

It will effectively back up the technical expansions and upgrades, thus ensuring unique calling and browsing experience on the Glo network at all times.

In addition, Glo has embarked upon a massive nationwide drive to change its power and fibre infrastructure by deploying thousands of new generators and replacing thousands of kilometres of its old fibre routes while laying new fibre routes.

This is aimed at creating more redundancy for better network availability.

