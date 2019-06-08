The Federal University of Technology, Akure; University of Port Harcourt; Benue State University, Makurdi; and Imo State University have become the latest schools to benefit from the free smartphones and data packages being presented to tertiary institutions by telecommunications operator, Globacom, and global ICT solutions provider, Huawei.

Five outstanding students selected from each of the institutions as well as their management were recently presented with the packages by officials of the companies.

This is in continuation of the scheme in which a total of 150 brilliant students with the highest CGPA from 30 institutions will receive Huawei smartphones and Glo 4G data package, while the schools receive Glo 4G routers.

The FUTA students who got their packages on during the week were Omolara Bakare of Physics Department; Okunoye Olayinka of Metallurgical and Materials Department; Lawal Adeshile of the Department of Physiology; Adebiyi Emmanuel of the Department of Building Technology; Phillip Onochiemume of Department of Accounting; and Ogundeji Emmanuel of Urban and Regional Planning.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Joseph Adeola Fuwape, who received the routers, thanked Globacom for the gesture and expressed optimism that it would boost research and learning in the school.

He explained that the university diligently selected students who had excelled in character and in their studies for four to five years as beneficiaries of the Glo-Huawei smartphones and data packages.

Fuwape, therefore, advised other students of the school to live up to the excellence and conscientiousness which the school had been known for since inception.

Globacom’s State Manager in charge of Ondo State, Olusegun Oguntuase, who presented the items, called on members of the University community to make use of the company’s ongoing week-long data clinic within the school to upgrade to Glo 4G to enjoy unforgettable communication experience on the network.

Oguntuase said Glo 4G was available in all tertiary institutions in the country, thus underscoring Globacom’s reputation as the network with the widest and most reliable 4G LTE coverage in Nigeria.

The beneficiaries at the University of Port Harcourt are Esther Isonguyo of the Department of Forestry and Wildfire; Juliet Onwuka of the Department of Education Foundation; Glory Chilaka of the Department of Philosophy; Munachiso Wodi of the College of Medicine; and Joshua Tom of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The Dean, Students Affairs, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Otu Ekpeyong, who received the routers on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, said: “I want to say a big thank you to Glo.

“I have had a wonderful relationship with Glo since my assumption of office.

“We are moving to the next step with Glo.”

Chilaka Glory of the Department of Philosophy who spoke on behalf of the student beneficiaries from the University of Port Harcourt, said: “I’m very happy to be one of the beneficiaries and I am grateful to Glo for the opportunity.”

Imo State University beneficiaries are Monalisa Chizoma Dike of the Department of Industrial Mathematics, Uwadoka Rex Chinonye of the Faculty of Law, Onwuemeodo Caleb Luke of the Department of Electrical Electronics, Onwuegbuchulem Nkechi Rosita of the Department of History and International Studies and Romanus Anthony of the Computer Science Department, while Aleva Terpase, Agbidiya Benjamin, Ndubisi Godwin, Igboon Patrick and Ternade Mkav are the beneficiaries from Benue State University, Makurdi.

The schools, which have so far benefitted from the package are Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Maiduguri; University of Calabar; Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki; Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State; Ado Bayero University, Kano; Afe Babalola University; and Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Eighteen other tertiary institutions and 90 brilliant students will get the ICT solution packages in the weeks ahead.