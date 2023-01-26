Glo holds draw for Festival of Joy house prize in Ibadan

Telecommunications operator, Globacom, on Thursday held a draw in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, to determine the winner of a house prize in its ongoing consumer-reward promo, Glo Festival of Joy.

The event which was held at the Gloworld outlet at Challenge, Ibadan,

was witnessed by several Glo subscribers who enthusiastically

volunteered to partake in the draw.

Matthew Aina, a walk-in customer who drew the winning number,

marveled at the openness of the draw, just as another customer, Taibat Azeez, commended Globacom for the transparent process of selecting the winner.

The Glo subscriber who emerged winner in the Ibadan draw has been

informed of his luck, and will be presented the keys to the

three-bedroom apartment at a presentation ceremony scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023.