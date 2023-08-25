Glo gives 18GB free data on purchase of phones from Gloworld 

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced the availability of Samsung Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 in all its one-stop Gloworld shops across the country.

The network provider said the two brands of high end phones come with a bonus offer of 18GB data for every purchase.

Globacom assured subscribers who purchase any of these two phones from any Gloworld shop of getting original devices and reliable after sales support.

It said Gloworld shops are sales outlets for the purchase of phones and other telecommunication gadgets.

Samsung Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 are high-end smart phones designed with panache and class for discerning users.

The two devices were unveiled in July and had been available for pre-order from August 11.

Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations while the main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display.

