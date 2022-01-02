Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria broadcast kicks off in 2022

Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, the world’s biggest dance reality show brought to Nigeria by digital solutions provider, Globacom, will commence airing early next year.

The nation’s national telecommunications company disclosed this at a media parley on Thursday in Lagos State.

It also provided updates on the recently concluded regional auditions of the competition nationwide.

It explained that the next steps of the competition would involve dance mentorship programme for all regional winners and broadcast of the entire show up to semi-finals and finals to Nigerians on live television.

The company said thousands of budding dancers stormed the various venues of the recently concluded regional auditions to showcase their dancing skills as the quest to select Nigeria’s winner of the Glo the Battle of the Year Nigeria continues.

“Fans and judges present at the various venues of the regional auditions were delighted with dexterous dance moves, with local and international dance legends such as Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany) all taking part. They are also set to feature at the next stage of the competition,” Globacom explained.

Speaking on their experiences at the regional auditions, some of the contestants expressed their heart-felt appreciation for being given the opportunity to participate at the event.

In Enugu, Festus Kalu, who said the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria was his first participation in a dancing contest, added that he would continue to pursue a dance career after the competition.

“I saw the advert on Facebook and decided to come and try. I will love to open a dance studio if I win and pursue my dance career fully,” Kalu said.

Also, Mariam Lawal, who contested in Abuja and works as a dance teacher in a private secondary school in Kaduna, stated that she started dancing at the age of 10.

Lawal noted: “It will be awesome to make it to the semifinals and finals in Lagos.

“If I win, I would use the money to help the less privileged.”

In Lagos, a dance instructor, Judah Wilson, said the Lagos audition was his first time auditioning in a dance contest.

Wilson, who said he did not know what to expect, looks forward to qualifying for the finals so that he could showcase his talent on national television.

Winners across seven dance categories in Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will win mega millions and other mouth-watering prizes, including the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year competition.