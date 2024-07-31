Glo, AXA Mansard Health offer unique health Insurance to subscribers 

Leading telecommunications services provider in Nigeria, Globacom, has announced a collaboration with AXA Mansard Health Insurance to provide affordable healthcare to its subscribers across the country.

The Glo Health Insurance will ride on the Glo mobile network to “ensure simple, easy and affordable micro health insurance cover to all, irrespective of their location within the country”, according to a statement released by the company.

The service is accessible to all Glo subscribers via SMS, USSD, and through the web.

Said Glo: “Subscribers will be connected through a tele-consultation with a medical practitioner and have access to free drugs and treatment at thousands of designated pharmacies across the country.”



The statement further added that the service has been designed for all age brackets and cuts across all classes of Nigerians who seek affordable healthcare for themselves, family and friends, adding that “the insurance packages confer a great advantage on subscribers as they do not have to spend money to enjoy basic health consultations and medication. They also get to enjoy free medication up to a stated amount”.

In addition to this service, Glo subscribers will also enjoy the opportunity to win up to N1 Million every month as the health insurance lottery will automatically enter every subscriber into a weekly and monthly raffle draw.

“One Million Naira will be won by any subscriber whose number is picked in the monthly draw. The objective is to reward subscribers irrespective of whether or not they access the health insurance benefits, thereby providing a pay-back benefit to subscribers,” the statement explained.

One of the benefits of the package is that Glo subscribers do not have to visit any office to enjoy the health system as Glo Health Insurance can be accessed by all Glo subscribers via SMS, USSD, and through Glo website. Subscribers can easily dial *3013# from their mobile phones to select any health insurance pack of choice.

Chief Marketing Officer of AXA Mansard, Adebola Surakat explained at the service launch that the product exemplifies AXA Mansard’s commitment to providing affordable and quality healthcare to the Nigerian populace. “AXA Mansard is very delighted to have found the same level of commitment in Globacom and other partners on this project”, she enthused.

Also Read:

“The combined purpose of AXA to act for human progress and Glo to power ambitions is at the heart of this product. Ultimately Nigerians win. This is because this partnership will accelerate the noble agenda of universal health coverage. With this product, healthcare can now be accessible to everyone, everywhere in the country,” she noted.

In the same vein, Deji Macaulay, the CEO of Truthware Solutions, the technical designer and integrator of the solution stated that, “this innovative service offers protection to customers against a wide range of health risks, providing cover for primary care and hospitalization. The product features easy enrollment, swift claim processing and affordable premiums, making it accessible to millions of Nigerians. This cross-industry integration is set to revolutionise the way consumers safeguard health care for themselves and their families.”

Globacom disclosed that subscribers can choose from an array of daily, weekly and monthly subscriptions at N50/daily, N300/weekly and N750 monthly respectively. Each plan comes with the option for one-time (one-off) or auto-renewal.

Post Views: 0