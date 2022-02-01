Glo announces take-off Battle of the Year Nigeria premiere

Nigeria carrier, Globacom, has announced the date for the commencement of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria.

The telecommunication giant revealed that the show which will be available on the GloTV mobile streaming app from 8pm will offer millions of cash prizes to winners across seven dance categories and also the opportunity to win the grand prize of representing Nigeria at the international battle of the year.

Globacom in its announcement Tuesday, of the show’s premiere stated, “Since we kicked off call for entry phase of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria completion, we have been amazed by the response we received. The array of Nigerian talents we have seen has been nothing short of exceptional and we are excited to show the world the quality of dance talent and entertainment Nigeria has.”

The show’s unique format features three stages – beginning with the regional battle rounds and quarter finals, followed by the live semi-finals and finals performance shows. The seasoned coaches of the show will include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

The company further said, “We appreciate the commitment of our partners and project team who have been instrumental in bringing the show to episodic viewing for the first time in Nigeria. We are confident that the talents and the viewing audience are in for an exhilarating experience.”

The contests which are slated for Saturday, February 5 will air in 13 episodes and shall be hosted by the award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun.

It is expected to keep viewers glued to their screens and on the edge of their seats.