Glo announces new fibre products for homes, businesses

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has demonstrated its commitment to delivering the most cost-effective data connectivity experience for homes and businesses with the launch of two Enterprise Business products: Glo Fibre to the Home and Fibre to the Business.

Globacom said that the two products have been developed to ensure this category of customers get the best services.

It said: “Residential Estates, High Rise Apartments, Commercial SME Estates now have a unique opportunity to enjoy dedicated high speed internet in their cluster.”

Glo said further that the services are provided to the customers through hi-speed fibre, unlike copper, which was being used in the past.

This ensures that the users at home or in offices get to enjoy exceptional service experience and unmatched speed.

Also Read:

Globacom added: “Glo Fibre to the Home and Fibre to the Business are internet connectivity solutions specially designed for Residential and SME commercial customers respectively to enable them to enjoy reliable and high speed internet through linked fibre services.”

According to the company, businesses and homes can access dedicated internet speeds of up to 1GBps, allowing unlimited internet usages for seamless video calls, video and music streaming and a whole lot of other dedicated usages to promote business success and equally provide endless entertainment for homes.

“Users will equally enjoy fully dedicated bandwidth,” the company disclosed, while promising customers the best value for money with its new Fibre to the Home and Fibre to the Business offerings and thus positioning itself as the premier provider of innovative solutions for businesses of all sizes.