Glitz, glamour as Yewaland celebrates cultural festival 2023

Arrangements are being concluded by the Carnival and Tourism Advancement Board of Yewaland in Ogun State to hold the 2023 edition of Yewa Cultural Festival.

This was confirmed in a statement by Chief Lekan Asuni, Chairman Carnival and Tourism Advancement Board of Yewaland.

In the statement on Friday, Asuni said the festival is being organized by Yewa Peoples Development Council with the support and supervision of Yewa Traditional Council under the leadership of the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle.

The proposed Mega Cultural Festival, tagged: “Celebration of Culture, Tradition, Music, Cuisine and Dance,” was designed to foster unity, cultural identity and crystalise socio-economic development among the people.

It will hold between October 7 and 14, 2023 across the five local government areas in Yewaland.

The grand finale of this spectacular event, which holds at the Ultra-Modern Pavilion, Ilaro, Yewa on October 14, 2023, will feature, among other side attractions, the conferment of Awards of Recognition on some prominent personalities in Yewaland.

Major highlights of the week-long event begin with a commemorative Jumat Service, World Press Conference, Unveiling of Festival Mascot at Ilaro-Yewa, Medical Outreach across the five local government areas, Yewaland Economic Summit, Quiz Competition, Unity Cup Football Competition, Cultural Carnival, Visitation to Historical Cultural Sites in Yewaland and Thanksgiving Service.

Expected at the closing ceremony on October 14, 2023 are the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Oyedele Salako; all elected national and state assembly members; chairmen of the five local government areas; government top functionaries; traditional rulers across Yewaland; Yewa titled and honorary chieftaincy holders; members of the diplomatic corps; and the general public.

For several years, the Yewa Cultural Festival has been held across major towns, particularly in Ilaro, the political headquarters of Yewaland.

ALSO READ:

The 2023 edition is, however, remarkable in many ways.

The 2023 event marks the first time the entire Yewa communities will come under one umbrella, YPDC, to jointly organise and hold a Mega Cultural Festival to showcase to the world their diverse cultural heritage.

In music, dance, folklore, cuisine, costumes et al, the uniqueness of Yewa culture, customs and tradition find exclusive expression.

Secondly is the fact that the outlined programmes of events reflect the cultural diversity of a people with common destiny.

For the first time, these unique attributes are being explored to solidify the bond of brotherhood, peaceful co-existence, love, peace, unity, social and economic prosperity for the indigenes and residents in Yewaland.

Third, and most importantly, is, even in the euphoria of cultural renaissance, 2023 Yewa Cultural Festival has provided an avenue for the people to chart a course for social economic rebirth.

The proposed Economic Summit is such a strategic pathway to evolving socio-economic development of Yewaland.