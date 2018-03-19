Gland producing tears in women shrinks at menopause – Ophthalmologist

Dr Charles Omale, a Consultant Ophthalmologist, says the Lacrimal Gland which produces tears shrinks in women once they reach menopause.

Omale told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday that there was general shrinkage and depopulation of this gland a condition known as Dry Eye Syndrome at menopause.

He said that although women were more vulnerable, men who were above 50 years were also at risk of developing the condition as the lacrimal gland also known as the tear gland tends to shrink with advancement in age.

Omale said that individuals with glaucoma were also at high risk of developing the condition because of the side effect of the medications used for treatment of the disease.

The consultant described dry eye syndrome as a condition where the surface of the eye was poorly lubricated due to a deficiency in the production tissue of the eye.

He said that when this happens, the individual would experience difficulty in focusing as the quality or quantity of tissue which is supposed to lubricate the eye would be deficient.

He said: “In dry eye syndrome, the surface of the eye is poorly lubricated and is unable to perform its normal function.

“Poor lubrication here can mean that the production tissue of the eye is deficient either in quality or quantity.

“The functioning of this gland is very important to the eye because the surface of the eye is like a transparent glass that light passes through.

“What keeps it clear for light to pass through without interference is the status of lubrication of the surface.

“Certain conditions can affect the quality of tears produced either from the level of production or the quality and quantity produced.

“This conditions include bacterial infection which can damage the cells on the surface of the eye, viral infection, chemical burns or any form of trauma to the eye which can affect the surface responsible for tear production.”

He said that when these conditions occurred, the individual would be unable to experience clear vision.

Omale said the individual could experience symptoms such as burning sensation and sometimes blurred vision.

According to Omale, other symptoms can be ocular pains, general discomfort and lack of interest in activities.