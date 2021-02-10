Veteran actress, Barbara Odoh, best known as Helen in the Nollywood classic: “Glamour Girls,” is set to star in a new film.

Odoh, also a gospel singer, has not been active in the film industry since the 2004 flick: “House Party.”

She gained critical acclaim in the two-part 1994 film, Glamour Girls, which she starred in alongside Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anuobi, Pat Attah, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji and others.

For her recent return to Nollywood, Odoh would star in upcoming film: “Omije Oloore.”

The film, shot predominantly in Yoruba, also stars Ireti Osayemi, Ayo Badmus, Sola Fosudo and Victor Oyebode, aka Boy Alinco.

Omije Oloore’is the veteran’s first Yoruba language film and she told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that she feels excited to show a new side of her craft to the audience.

She added that she joined the production because she can interact fluently in Yoruba and she found the script to be thought-provoking and spiritually enthralling.

Omije Oloore, directed by Adeoye Bakare, aka Bakky, follows the story of a woman seeking justice after being duped by a pastor desperate to save his ministry.

NAN.