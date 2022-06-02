Give presidential ticket to south to retain power in 2023, Akeredolu tells APC

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should give its presidential ticket to the south to retain power in 2023.

The special convention of the party to pick a presidential candidate is scheduled for June 6. The Ondo governor was named as chairman of security and compliance for the convention.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Akeredolu said he and his colleagues at the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum believe that power should be zoned to the south.

Akeredolu said, “APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power. Rotate to the south. Shikena (finish).”