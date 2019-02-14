Give Nigeria free, fair elections, Bode George urges INEC

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the February 16 and March 2 polls are free, fair and credible.

George gave the advice on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

He said the whole nation and even, the international community was counting on INEC to deliver elections that would reflect the will of the people.

The PDP chieftain appealed to the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to live up to expectations, saying he would forever be remembered if he delivered acceptable polls.

He said: “I have to advise him (Yakubu), he must be fair in the manner the elections are conducted.

“Let the elections be free, fair and credible. If he should do that, he would be remembered that he contributed to the unity of the country. Let nobody manipulate him to do otherwise.”

The former Deputy National Chairman said he believed the Saturday election was a special one as it would enable the country to determine its future.

The PDP chieftain urged the electorate to vote wisely to elect leaders that would reposition the country.

He asked Nigerians to ask themselves if their lives had fared well in the last three and half years before casting their votes.

George advised Nigerians to go all out to vote for “real change”on Saturday and March 2.

He condemned the penchant of some political leaders for making statements that could incite violence or undermine the democratic process.

George said the peace and unity of the country should be of paramount interest to politicians, irrespective of political leanings.

George said that the task of having free and fair elections was for everyone, and urged Nigerians to play their part.