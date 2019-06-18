Ann Agomeze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more women as ministers when constituting the next Federal Executive Council.

Agomeze made the appeal at a news conference on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

She said that her appeal was based on the distinguished roles played by the likes of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, late Dr Dora Akunyili, Mrs Nenedi Usman and others in previous governments.

Agomeze, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Development in Ebonyi, said that the 35 per cent agitated by women should be translated to reality.

She said that appointing more women would address the perceived gender bias and inequality suffered by womenfolk in politics.

She said: “The agitation for women to be given more seats in the federal cabinet is one driven by desire to address perceived gender imbalance, inequality and to ensure that women are adequately represented in leadership in Nigeria.

“Women suffered injustice and marginalization during the 2019 general elections because very few were given tickets by the dominant political parties.

“We accepted our fate and gave full support to the men who emerged candidates in the elections.

“It is against this injustice, marginalization and under-representation of the women in elective positions that women are clamoring to be given more seats in the yet to be constituted federal cabinet.”

According to her, women have got all it takes to show good leadership, hence the appeal to President Buhari to look their way as he appoints those that will steer with him the wheel of governance in his second term.

The retired permanent secretary, who aspired for Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket under the APC, pledged the support of women to Buhari’s administration.

She also commended the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for being a strong voice and advocate of the 35 per cent appointment for women at all tiers of government.

Agomeze applauded the president’s dogged fight against corruption, insurgency, armed robbery, kidnapping, and other forms of crimes in Nigeria.

She said that the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day and its maiden celebration demonstrated Buhari’s commitment to the Nigeria project and deepening of the country’s democracy.

She said: “Buhari has demonstrated an unusual courage and strength of will to right the wrongs that had threatened emergence of enduring democracy in Nigeria.”

Agomeze congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for emerging as the president of Senate and Speaker House of Representatives respectively, and urged them to enhance growth of the nation’s democracy.