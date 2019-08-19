The Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has offered N1 million reward for anyone who provides him with information on the overseas trips of South East Governors and prominent Igbo leaders.

Kanu made the cash reward promise on Radio Biafra on Sunday night after Saturday’s attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany by IPOB members.

He said the request for the information was to unleash violence on other South East leaders, especially Governors, any time they are outside the country.

He said a member of the group has made the money available for the purpose.

He said: “So if you are working in any Government House in the South East and you know which city in the world the governor is going to be, inform us so that we will mobilize for him and you will be rewarded with N1 million.”

In the broadcast, Kanu also gave the reasons for the planned attack.

He listed those on the watch list of IPOB to include the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo; and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

On the sins of the Governors, he said: “They and not the Federal Government of Nigeria proscribed IPOB.

“They said they proscribed IPOB to douse rising tension in the region.

“What caused the tension?

“Because the Military raided my house in Umuahia.”

He also accused them of secretly approving the Rural Grazing Area settlement in the South East.

On the attack on Ekeremadu, the IPOB leader said the the senator connived with the governors to proscribe the group, adding: “They also brought the Army to raid my House in Umuahia.

“How many times has he spoken against the killings and kidnappings happening in his own state?

“He went to celebrate New Yam Festival in Germany when his people are being killed and our women being raped.

“Where did they get the new Yam because there is none in Igboland since all the farmlands have been destroyed by herdsmen.”

Kanu also accused Ekweremadu of embezzling money budgeted for construction of Enugu-Port Hacourt Expressway by former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He added: “We have nominated five persons each in every country of the world who are ready to be arrested and be jailed for this purpose.

“Many of us have been killed so what is there in going to jail.”

Kanu praised Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani- Kayode, in the audio broadcast.

He said: “We campaigned for Abaribe’s re-election because he always spoke the truth every time about what is happening in the country and today he is the highest political office holder in Igboland.

“Fani-Kayode is not an Igbo man but he always stands for the truth and so we have enormous respect for him.”