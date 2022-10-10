GITEX 2022: Pantami opens exhibition pavilion as four Nigerian start-ups battle for honours

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has inaugurated the exhibition pavilion of Nigeria at the ‘2022 Gulf Information Technology Exhibition’ (GITEX).

GITEX 2022, which began today in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, UAE, will end on Friday, October 14, 2022.

This year’s edition of GITEX, an annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event, is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Pantami, while inaugurating the pavilion, revealed that four Nigerian tech innovators and start-ups have already booked their spots in the final of the GITEX tech-invention competition.

He said: “I am confident that the four Nigerian start-ups and innovators will surely give their foreign counterparts a run for their money. And will cart away the prizes at stake, during the grand finale of the exhibition”.

The Director Generals of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA; Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC; National Identity Management Commission, NIMC; and Galaxy Backbone, alongside some Nigerian private sector ICT entrepreneurs, joined the Minister in formally opening the pavilion for delegates, and foreign guests, at the event.

According to Professor Pantami, the federal government, in the last three years launched several programmes, policies and projects that have boosted the Nigerian digital economy sub-sector.

His words: “We have recorded significant milestones and great accomplishments in our bid to drive Nigeria’s economy digitally. And our amazing successes are verifiable”.